Minnesota men convicted of gang charges connected to federal crackdown

A Minnesota jury convicted three alleged members of a Minneapolis street gang on Tuesday of charges stemming from what prosecutors said was a yearslong pattern of violence and murder.

The charges are part of a federal gang crackdown authorities announced in 2023 that ensnared dozens of members or associates of two major Minneapolis gangs. Tuesday's guilty verdict marks the first conviction in the federal operation with the rare use of the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) statute. The anti-corruption law is used to target organized crime, and prosecutors compared the defendants' actions to the mafia.

“The Minneapolis Bloods gang is a violent criminal enterprise,” said U.S. Attorney Andrew Luger. “As the evidence proved, the defendants convicted today were members of that enterprise, and they carried out violence and murder on its behalf. As Bloods members, the rules these defendants lived by superseded all criminal laws and social tenets, such as respect for human life or concern for public safety.”

Jurors convicted Desean Solomon, 34, of RICO conspiracy and using a firearm in furtherance of murder. They also convicted Michael Burrell, 44, and Leontawan Holt, 26, of federal gun charges. Attorneys for the three men argued they acted in self-defense during violent encounters and that the men were members of a loosely affiliated group, not a formal gang.

Prosecutors said the trio have been members and associates of the Minneapolis Bloods street gang since at least 2020. That same year, court records show the men went to a Minneapolis nightclub where they got into an altercation with a rival gang member. A gunfight ensured outside the club. Solomon and Burrell both fired their weapons multiple times, resulting in the murder of a rival gang member, prosecutors said.

In a separate encounter in 2022, Solomon and Holt went to a bar to celebrate a birthday. Another fight with a rival gang member broke out. Holt and a juvenile allegedly shot at and killed a rival gang member.

Prosecutors built their case around both of those killings and an alleged pattern of narcotics sales.

Sentencing hearings will be scheduled at a later date. A total of 17 alleged members of the Bloods gang have pleaded guilty or have been convicted at trial in the broader federal probe, which focused on seven homicides and numerous drug trafficking and firearms violations.