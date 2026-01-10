Anti-ICE nationwide protests in photos
Anti-ICE protesters gathered nationwide to decry the fatal shooting of Renee Good in Minneapolis and the shooting of two protesters in Portland, Oregon.
___
This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.
Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.
Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in
Anti-ICE protesters gathered nationwide to decry the fatal shooting of Renee Good in Minneapolis and the shooting of two protesters in Portland, Oregon.
___
This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.
Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks