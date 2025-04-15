Man arrested outside UnitedHealthcare is now charged with firearms counts and threatening violence

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A man who was arrested outside the headquarters of UnitedHealthcare had a history of mental health issues and threatened to shoot up corporate facilities, according to charges filed Tuesday.

The 26-year-old was charged Tuesday in Hennepin County District Court with two felony firearms counts and two felony counts of threating violence. He already had a felony conviction for threats of violence, and was therefore prohibited from possessing a gun and ammunition, as well as two separate pending cases for violating restraining orders.

The defendant called the FBI on Monday morning and said he was parked in a company lot in the Minneapolis suburb of Minnetonka with a loaded gun, the complaint alleged.

Minnetonka police knew he had “mental health challenges and a history of harassing behavior,” the complaint said. They arrived to find him sitting in a parked car. He spoke with an FBI negotiator and surrendered without incident less than an hour later. A revolver and ammunition were found in the car.

Investigators later determined that he had called 911 that morning and told a dispatcher he would fire into the UnitedHealth building unless criminal charges against him were dropped, the complaint alleged, adding that he also said words to the effect of “Do you want an evacuation on the news?”

Police and company officials said Monday that there was no indication the subject had specific grievances against UnitedHealthcare itself.

But security was tightened at the corporate campus after the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, who was shot to death in New York City on Dec. 4.