Milwaukee judge accused of helping immigrant evade agents set to appear at last pre-trial hearing

A Wisconsin judge who was charged with illegally helping an immigrant evade federal agents is due back in court Wednesday for a final hearing before her case goes to trial next month.

Federal prosecutors charged Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Hannah Dugan in April with obstruction and concealing an individual to prevent arrest. A grand jury indicted her on those same two counts in May. Her trial is set to begin Dec. 15, with jury selection scheduled for Dec. 11 and Dec. 12. She faces up to six years in prison if she's convicted on both counts.

Dugan's attorneys are set to spar with prosecutors Wednesday morning over juror screening questions, jury instructions and other final procedural matters. Dugan is expected to appear.

Interim U.S. Attorney Brad Schimel has said prosecutors offered her a plea deal but her attorneys weren't interested. Her defense team insistd she's innocent, arguing she acted within her authority as a judge.

According to court documents, Dugan was set to hear a state battery case in April against 31-year-old Eduardo Flores-Ruiz, an immigrant who was in the country illegally. Federal agents learned he was scheduled to appear in her courtroom and traveled to the Milwaukee County Courthouse to apprehend him.

Dugan learned the agents were outside her courtroom and led Flores-Ruiz out through a private door, according to the documents. He found his way outside the courthouse but agents caught him after a foot chase. The Department of Homeland Security announced this month that he has been deported.

Dugan’s indictment has intensified the clash between President Donald Trump's administration and local authorities over the Republican’s sweeping immigration crackdown.

Democrats accuse the Trump administration of trying to blunt judicial opposition to the crackdown by making an example of Dugan. The administration has vilified Dugan on social media, posting photos of her being led out of the courthouse in handcuffs and labeling her an activist judge.