Celebrity birthdays for the week of Nov. 23-29 includes Colin Hanks and Miley Cyrus

Celebrity birthdays for the week of Nov. 23-29:

Nov. 23: Actor Franco Nero (“Django,” “Camelot”) is 84. Screenwriter Joe Eszterhas (“Basic Instinct,” "Showgirls”) is 81. Comedy writer Bruce Vilanch (“Hollywood Squares”) is 78. Singer Bruce Hornsby is 71. Actor Maxwell Caulfield (“The Colbys”) is 66. Actor John Henton (“The Hughleys,” ″Living Single”) is 65. “Good Morning America” co-host Robin Roberts is 65. Singer-guitarist Ken Block of Sister Hazel is 59. Actor Salli Richardson-Whitfield (“Eureka,” “Family Law”) is 58. Actor Oded Fehr (“Star Trek: Discovery,” “The Mummy”) is 55. Rapper Kurupt of Tha Dogg Pound is 53. Actor Page Kennedy (“Weeds,” “The Upshaws”) is 49. Actor Kelly Brook (“Smallville”) is 46. Actor Lucas Grabeel (“High School Musical”) is 41. TV personality Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi (“Jersey Shore”) is 38. Singer-actor Miley Cyrus is 33.

Nov. 24: Country singer Johnny Carver is 85. Former Beatles drummer Pete Best is 84. Actor-comedian Billy Connolly is 83. Singer Lee Michaels is 80. Actor Dwight Schultz (“Star Trek: Voyager,” “The A-Team”) is 78. Actor Stanley Livingston (“My Three Sons”) is 75. Record producer/musician Terry Lewis (The Time) is 69. Actor Ruben Santiago-Hudson (“Castle”) is 69. Actor Denise Crosby (“Star Trek: The Next Generation”) is 68. Actor Shae D’Lyn (“Dharma and Greg”) is 63. Guitarist John Squire of the Stone Roses is 63. Guitarist Gary Stonadge of Big Audio Dynamite is 63. Actor Garret Dillahunt (“Raising Hope”) is 61. Actor Conleth Hall (“Game of Thrones”) is 61. Comedian Brad Sherwood (“Whose Line Is It Anyway?”) is 61. Actor Scott Krinsky (“Chuck”) is 57. Guitarist Chad Taylor of Live is 55. Actor Lola Glaudini (“Criminal Minds”) is 54. Actor Colin Hanks (“Life in Pieces,” ″Roswell”) is 48. Actor Katherine Heigl (“Grey’s Anatomy,” ″Roswell”) is 47. Actor Sarah Hyland (“Modern Family”) is 35.

Nov. 25: Singer Bob Lind is 83. Actor-game show host Ben Stein is 81. Actor John Larroquette is 78. “Dancing With the Stars” judge Bruno Tonioli is 70. Singer Amy Grant is 65. Drummer Scott Mercado (Candlebox) is 61. Singer Tim Armstrong of Rancid is 60. Actor Steve Harris (“Friday Night Lights,” ″The Practice”) is 60. Actor Billy Burke (“Twilight” films) is 59. Singer Stacy Lattisaw is 59. Guitarist Rodney Sheppard of Sugar Ray is 59. Rapper-producer Erick Sermon (EPMD) is 57. Actor Jill Hennessy (“Crossing Jordan”) is 56. Actor Christina Applegate is 54. Actor Eddie Steeples (“My Name Is Earl”) is 52. Actor Kristian Nairn (“Game of Thrones”) is 50. Actor Jill Flint (“The Good Wife,” “Royal Pains”) is 48. Actor Jerry Ferrara (“Entourage”) is 46. Actor Valerie Azlynn (“Sullivan and Son”) is 45. Actor Katie Cassidy (“Arrow,” new “Melrose Place”) is 39. Actor Stephanie Hsu (Film’s “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” TV’s “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”) is 35. Contemporary Christian singer Jamie Grace is 34.

Nov. 26: Impressionist Rich Little is 87. Singer Jean Terrell (The Supremes) is 81. Bassist John McVie of Fleetwood Mac is 80. Actor Marianne Muellerleile (Film’s “Memento,” TV’s “Life With Bonnie”) is 77. Actor Scott Jacoby (“That Certain Summer”) is 69. Actor Jamie Rose (“Falcon Crest,” “St. Elsewhere”) is 66. Country singer Linda Davis is 63. Actor Scott Adsit (“30 Rock”) is 60. Actor Kristin Bauer (“True Blood”) is 59. Actor Peter Facinelli (“Nurse Jackie”) is 52. Actor Tammy Lynn Michaels (”The L Word,” “Popular”) is 51. Hip-hop artist DJ Khaled is 50. Actor Maia Campbell (“In the House”) is 49. Country singer Joe Nichols is 49. Musicians Randy and Anthony Armstrong of Red are 47. Actor Jessica Bowman (“Dr. Quinn: Medicine Woman”) is 45. Singer Natasha Bedingfield is 44. Actor Jessica Camacho (“Taken,” “The Flash”) is 43. Singer-guitarist Mike Gossin of Gloriana is 41. Drummer Ben Wysocki of The Fray is 41. Singer Lil Fizz of B2K is 40. Singer Aubrey Collins (Trick Pony) is 38. Singer-actor Rita Ora is 35. Actor Aubrey Peeples (“Nashville,” “Sharknado”) is 32.

Nov. 27: Director Kathryn Bigelow (“The Hurt Locker”) is 74. TV personality Bill Nye (“Bill Nye the Science Guy”) is 70. Actor William Fichtner (“Mom,” “Invasion”) is 69. Guitarist Charlie Burchill of Simple Minds is 66. Actor Michael Rispoli (“The Sopranos,” “The Rum Diary”) is 65. Drummer Charlie Benante of Anthrax is 63. Drummer Mike Bordin (Faith No More) is 63. Actor Fisher Stevens (TV’s “Early Edition,” film’s “Short Circuit”) is 62. Actor Robin Givens is 61. Actor Michael Vartan (“Alias”) is 57. Actor Elizabeth Marvel (“Homeland,” “House of Cards”) is 56. Rapper Skoob of Das EFX is 55. Actor Kirk Acevedo (“Fringe,” “Oz”) is 54. Rapper Twista is 53. Actor Jaleel White (“Family Matters”) is 49. Actor Arjay Smith (“Perception”) is 42. Actor Alison Pill (“Scott Pilgrim vs. The World,” “Midnight in Paris”) is 40. Actor Lashana Lynch (“No Time To Die”) is 38.

Nov. 28: Motown Records founder Berry Gordy Jr. is 96. Singer-songwriter Bruce Channel is 85. Singer Randy Newman is 82. Musician Paul Shaffer (“Late Show With David Letterman”) is 76. Actor Ed Harris is 75. Actor S. Epatha Merkerson (“Chicago Med,” “Law & Order”) is 73. Country singer Kristine Arnold of Sweethearts of the Rodeo is 69. Actor Judd Nelson is 66. Director Alfonso Cuarón (“Roma,” “Gravity”) is 64. Drummer Matt Cameron (Pearl Jam, Soundgarden) is 63. Actor Jane Sibbett (“Friends, “Herman’s Head”) is 63. Comedian Jon Stewart (“The Daily Show”) is 63. Actor Garcelle Beauvais (“NYPD Blue,” ″The Jamie Foxx Show”) is 59. Singer Dawn Robinson (En Vogue, Lucy Pearl) is 57. Actor Gina Tognoni (“The Young and the Restless”) is 52. Musician apl.de.ap of Black Eyed Peas is 51. Actor Malcolm Goodwin (“iZombie”) is 50. Actor Ryan Kwanten (“True Blood”) is 49. Actor Aimee Garcia (“Lucifer”) is 47. Rapper Chamillionaire is 46. Actor Daniel Henney (“Criminal Minds”) is 46. Keyboardist Rostam Batmanglij (Vampire Weekend) is 42. Singer-keyboardist Tyler Glenn of Neon Trees is 42. Singer Trey Songz is 41. Actor Mary Elizabeth Winstead (“Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter,” “Scott Pilgrim vs. The World”) is 41. Actor Scarlett Pomers (“Reba”) is 37. Actor-rapper Bryshere Gray (“Empire”) is 32.

Nov. 29: Singer-keyboardist Felix Cavaliere of The Rascals is 83. Actor Jeff Fahey (“Lost,” “The Marshal”) is 73. Director Joel Coen (“Fargo,” “O Brother, Where Art Thou?”) is 71. Actor-comedian Howie Mandel is 70. Actor Cathy Moriarty is 65. Actor Kim Delaney (“NYPD Blue”) is 64. Actor Andrew McCarthy is 63. Actor Don Cheadle is 61. Actor-producer Neill Barry (“Friends and Lovers”) is 60. Singer Jonathan Knight of New Kids on the Block is 57. Actor Larry Joe Campbell (“According to Jim”) is 55. Keyboardist Frank Delgado of Deftones is 55. Actor Paola Turbay (“True Blood”) is 55. Contemporary Christian singer Crowder is 54. Actor Gena Lee Nolin (“Sheena,” ″Baywatch”) is 54. Actor Brian Baumgartner (“The Office”) is 53. Actor Julian Ovenden (“Downton Abbey”) is 50. Actor Anna Faris (“Mom,” ″Scary Movie”) is 49. Gospel singer James Fortune is 48. Actor Lauren German (“Lucifer,” ″Chicago Fire”) is 47. Rapper The Game is 46. Drummer Ringo Garza of Los Lonely Boys is 44. Actor-comedian John Milhiser (“Saturday Night Live”) is 44. Actor Lucas Black (“NCIS: New Orleans,” ″Sling Blade”) is 43. Actor Diego Boneta (“Scream Queens”) is 35. Actor Lovie Simone (“Greenleaf”) is 27.