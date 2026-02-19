Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Photos show women's figure skating final as Alysa Liu wins Olympic gold for US

Alysa Liu won Olympic gold for the U.S. in women’s figure skating, ending a 24-year drought. Liu delivered a near-flawless free skate at the Milan Cortina Games to beat out Kaori Sakamoto and Ami Nakai of Japan.

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

___

AP Olympic coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/milan-cortina-2026-winter-olympics

