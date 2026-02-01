Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Voices
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Milan’s historical trams at night as the city gears up for the Winter Olympic Games, in photos

Milan’s tram network is one of Italy’s largest and oldest, with the core fleet dating back to the late 19th century, The network began with horse-drawn carriages, switching to steam in 1878, becoming fully electrified by 1901.

The polished raised cabins, wooden interiors and ornate lighting of the oldest trams still operating, dating from 1927-'30, offer the perspective of a bygone era, especially alongside sleeker, modern models.

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in