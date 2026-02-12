Winter Olympics exhibition offers a glimpse behind the opening ceremony in Milan

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An exhibition that opened Thursday in Milan features a behind-the-scenes look at the moments preceding the Winter Olympics opening ceremony.

“REHEARSAL — Before the Applause,” at Palazzo Castiglioni, features 39 images taken by Italian photographer Giampaolo Sgura, who was granted rare access to intimate moments involving more than 1,200 volunteers during dress rehearsals ahead of the Feb. 6 opening ceremony.

“These volunteers are all together to perform, so I think it is all connected to the spirit of sports and in this case the Olympics,” Sgura told The Associated Press in an interview. “Maybe they don’t have to perform to win, but for the sake of creating something emotionally entertaining and beautiful.”

Sgura, a renowned fashion photographer who has worked for magazines such as Vogue and brands like Dolce&Gabbana, said working with subjects not used to being photographed offered him a different perspective on human nature.

“The main thing I was photographing was their passion, their professionalism, their desire to be there and communicate a sense of happiness,” he added.

His photographs, displayed on the stairs of the palace located in Milan’s Porta Venezia district, showcase performers in bright, intricately designed costumes, while designers, creative directors, stagehands and craftspeople work to ensure the ceremony unfolds seamlessly. It runs through Feb. 17.

Behind the exhibit is the Olympic Museum in Lausanne, Switzerland. Its director, Angelita Teo, told the AP that Sgura’s photographs are key to conveying how the effort and dedication of hundreds of people make the spectacular event possible.

“We really value volunteers at the Olympic movement and this is a way for us to give back to them,” Teo said. “The Olympic movement is always about more than competition. It is about humanity, about people coming together and making something that will make a difference.”

The show fits into the museum’s ongoing efforts to interpret Olympic values through contemporary art. Once it closes in Milan, on Feb. 17, the photographs will become part of its permanent collection.

