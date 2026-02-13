Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Photos show 'quad god' Ilia Malinin as he fails to win gold

American figure skating sensation Ilia Malinin fell twice in a disastrous free skate that sent him tumbling all the way off the podium at the Milan Cortina Olympics on Friday night, allowing Mikhail Shaidorov of Kazakhstan to claim a stunning gold medal.

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

___

AP Winter Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/milan-cortina-2026-winter-olympics

