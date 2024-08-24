Jump to content

Watch: Chief prosecutor leading investigation into Mike Lynch yacht sinking gives press conference

Lucy Leeson
Saturday 24 August 2024 07:56
Watch again as the chief prosecutor leading the investigation into Mike Lynch’s yacht sinking in Sicily held a press conference on Saturday (24 August).

On Friday, 18-year-old Hannah Lynch became the final missing passenger to be recovered from the wreckage of the Bayesian superyacht.

Termini Imerese Public Prosecutor’s Office investigators said it will hold a news conference to unveil the first findings of its criminal investigation, which was opened immediately after the tragedy despite no formal suspects having been publicly identified.

The main question investigators are focusing on is how a sailing vessel deemed “unsinkable” by its manufacturer, Italian shipyard Perini Navi, sank while a nearby sailboat remained largely unscathed.

The six people who went missing were the British technology entrepreneur, his daughter Hannah, Morgan Stanley International bank chairman Jonathan Bloomer, his wife Judy Bloomer, Clifford Chance lawyer Chris Morvillo, and his wife Neda Morvillo.

