Harris slams House speaker for suggesting GOP would probably try to cut federal semiconductor aid
Kamala Harris is criticizing House Speaker Mike Johnson for suggesting that Republicans would probably try to cut government subsidies for semiconductor manufacturing
Harris slams House speaker for suggesting GOP would probably try to cut federal semiconductor aidShow all 2
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Kamala Harris on Saturday criticized House Speaker Mike Johnson for suggesting that Republicans would probably try to cut government subsidies for semiconductor manufacturing.
“It is my plan and intention to continue to invest in American manufacturing,” the Democratic nominee told reporters in Milwaukee.
Johnson later walked back his comments, indicating he only meant that Republicans would “streamline” the bipartisan CHIPS and Science Act.
The legislation has pumped billions of dollars into producing computer chips in the United States, and it's supported union jobs in battleground states such as Michigan.
Harris said Johnson, R-La., only issued the subsequent statement because “their agenda is not popular.”
The vice president is headed to Atlanta and Charlotte, North Carolina, for campaign rallies on Saturday.
Trump is planning to hold two rallies in North Carolina and one in Virginia.