Independent
Watch live: Migrants board small boats in France to cross English Channel after deadly tragedy

Lucy Leeson
Wednesday 04 September 2024 03:59
Watch live as migrants board small boats in France to cross the English Channel on Wednesday (4 September).

Six children and a pregnant woman were among at least 12 migrants who died on Tuesday when their boat was “ripped open” during the deadliest attempted Channel crossing this year.

More than 53 survivors were plucked from waters off Gris-Nez point, between Calais and Boulogne-sur-Mer, during a major air and sea rescue operation.

A nearby rescue vessel was joined by two fishing boats, a French Navy vessel and local lifeboats.

Before the latest tragedy at least 30 people have died or gone missing while trying to cross to Britain this year, according to the International Organisation for Migration – up from 24 in 2023.

More than 2,100 people have arrived in Britain on small boats over the past seven days, according to official UK figures, taking the provisional total this year to 21,403.

