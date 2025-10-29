Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Microsoft Azure experiencing outage due to DNS issue

Microsoft says users of its Azure cloud portal may be not be able to access Office 365, Minecraft or other services due to issues with its domain name system

Associated Press
Wednesday 29 October 2025 12:57 EDT
Microsoft Windows
Microsoft Windows (Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Microsoft says users of its Azure cloud portal may be not be able to access Office 365, Minecraft or other services due to issues with its domain name system.

The tech company posted a note to its Azure status page that its teams are currently investigating the issue and acting to mitigate access problems.

The domain name system, or DNS, is the service that translates internet addresses into machine-readable IP addresses that connects browsers and apps with websites and underlying web services. DNS errors disrupt the translation process, interrupting the connection.

Because so many sites and services use Microsoft's cloud service, a DNS error can have widespread results.

On Downdetector, a website that tracks online outages, users reported issues with Office 365, Minecraft, X-Box Live, Copilot and many other services.

