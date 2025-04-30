Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Microsoft says quarterly profits up 18% as it weathers tech sector turbulence

Microsoft on Wednesday said its profits rose 18% for the January-March quarter, driven by its growth in its cloud computing and artificial intelligence business in a turbulent time for the tech sector

Via AP news wire
Wednesday 30 April 2025 16:19 EDT
Microsoft 50th
Microsoft 50th (Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Microsoft on Wednesday said its profits rose 18% for the January-March quarter, driven by its growth in its cloud computing and artificial intelligence business in a turbulent time for the tech sector.

The company reported quarterly net income of $25.8 billion, or $3.46 per share, beating Wall Street expectations for earnings of $3.22 a share.

The Redmond, Washington-based software maker posted revenue of $70.1 billion in the period, its third fiscal quarter, up 13% from the same period a year ago. Analysts polled by FactSet expected Microsoft to post revenue of $68.44 billion for the quarter.

Microsoft is among a group of the tech industry’s bellwether companies that have been through a period of uncertainty and turmoil since President Donald Trump returned to the White House, with a see-sawing of stocks that has eviscerated trillions of dollars in shareholder wealth amid an onslaught of tariffs and other actions.

Microsoft’s stock price has dropped nearly 8% since Trump's inauguration in January, to about $395 at the close of markets Wednesday.

