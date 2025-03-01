Thousands report outage affecting Microsoft services like Outlook
Thousands of Microsoft 365 customers have reported issues with services like Outlook
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Thousands of Microsoft 365 customers reported having issues with services like Outlook on Saturday.
In a series of posts on the social platform X, the company said it was investigating the issue, which affected various Microsoft 365 services.
“We’ve identified a potential cause of impact and have reverted the suspected code to alleviate impact,” Microsoft said in the posts, which were published by a company page dedicated to addressing incidents tied to its office software programs.
Earlier some users took to social media to say they were unable to access their Outlook email accounts.
Data from Downdetector, which tracks outages, showed thousands of reports from users.
Outage reports for Microsoft 365, and Outlook in particular, peaked around 4 p.m. Eastern Standard Time before dropping off, and some users began saying their access was restored.
Earlier this week the communications platform Slack also experienced an outage that left thousands of users unable to use the service.