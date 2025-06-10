Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Michigan State settles with 3 survivors of 2023 mass shooting for $30M

Lawyers say Michigan State University has reached settlements worth about $30 million with three students who survived a mass shooting at the school in 2023

Via AP news wire
Tuesday 10 June 2025 10:44 EDT
Michigan State Shooting-Settlements
Michigan State Shooting-Settlements (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Michigan State University has reached settlements worth about $30 million with three students who survived a mass shooting in 2023, attorneys said Tuesday.

Three students were killed and five more were wounded when a man with no connection to the school fired shots inside two buildings.

Michigan State agreed to a $14.2 million settlement with Nathan Statly; $13 million with Yukai “John” Hao; and $2.5 million with Troy Forbush, according to lawyers at Grewal Law and Gruel Mills Nims & Pylman.

“While the university cannot comment on any specific settlements, we truly hope reaching a resolution helps provide some measure of relief, support and care to impacted individuals and their families,” Michigan State said.

Statly was shot in the head, Hao was paralyzed after being shot in the back, and Forbush was shot in the chest.

Three students were killed: Brian Fraser, Arielle Anderson and Alexandria Verner. Their families reached settlements with Michigan State in late 2023.

The gunman, Anthony McRae, 43, killed himself after being confronted by police that night, nearly 4 miles (6 kilometers) from the East Lansing campus.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in