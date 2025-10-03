'Drop it now!': Video shows Michigan church shooter was ordered to give up before he was killed

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Police responding to a mass shooting at a Michigan church quickly encountered the gunman and killed him after repeatedly demanding, “Drop the gun! Drop it now!” according to bodycam video released Friday.

A 47-second video was released by police, five days after four people were killed inside The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Grand Blanc Township, near Flint. The gunman, Thomas “Jake” Sanford, also died.

Chief William Renye praised the “very courageous actions” of a state conservation officer and another local officer who ran to the sounds of gunfire.

“This is what law enforcement is trained to do, and this is how law enforcement should respond to these incidents,” Renye said.

The video shows only brief images from outside the chapel. Renye did not release video showing police with Sanford after he was killed, saying it wasn’t appropriate.

The video shows police yelling, “Drop the gun! Drop the gun! Drop it now!” One of the officers tells the other officer, “I've got your back. ... Shoot him.”

Renye said at least eight shots were fired at Sanford. He said the entire incident lasted less than four minutes from the time of the first 911 call, not eight as initially reported.

Sanford had rammed his pickup truck into the chapel, repeatedly fired shots and set the building on fire last Sunday. Besides the deaths, eight people were injured.

Sanford's friends said he had repeatedly expressed hatred for the Mormon church, as it is commonly called.

Three men in their 70s have been identified as deceased: Craig Hayden, William “Pat” Howard and John Bond. The fourth victim has not been publicly named.

___

White reported from Detroit.