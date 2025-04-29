Michigan doctor who worked with youth hockey teams gets 10 years in prison for sex assault

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A doctor known as the “hockey doc” for his work with youth teams in the Detroit area was sentenced to at least 10 years in prison Tuesday for sexual assault and other crimes involving adults and teenagers.

Victims say Zvi Levran groped them when they sought sports physicals or treatment for injuries and showered with them after workouts. One man said Levran performed oral sex during an appointment for a hip injury.

The allegations drew comparisons to another Michigan sports doctor, Larry Nassar, who is in prison for assaulting teens and young women, including Olympic gymnasts, and for possessing images of sexual exploitation of children.

“As I stand here in front of you, and I see the individual victims who were affected either directly or indirectly from my actions, it is very difficult to try and say anything for myself, and I’m not going to,” Levran, 68, said in court.

He recently pleaded no contest to 28 crimes in Oakland County, including third-degree criminal sexual conduct. A no-contest plea in Michigan is treated as a conviction at sentencing. Levran will be eligible for parole after 10 years in custody.

“The courage of the victims who came forward against Levran helped prevent this predator from abusing future victims,” prosecutor Karen McDonald said.

A 29-year-old victim told Judge Yasmine Poles that her mental health has suffered.

"It haunts me, but I just know now he has no power over me," the woman said.