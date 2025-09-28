1 person dead and 9 injured in shooting at Michigan church, police say

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Police say one person was killed and nine injured in a shooting at a Mormon church in Michigan.

The shooting happened Sunday at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Grand Blanc, about 50 miles north of Detroit.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.

GRAND BLANC, Mich. (AP) — Multiple people have been shot at a Mormon church in Michigan and the shooter is down, police said Sunday.

The shooting occurred at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Grand Blanc, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) north of Detroit, local police said in a social media post. The church was on fire.

Police said there is no ongoing threat to the public. Authorities have not released details on the victims' conditions.

Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson said the area had been evacuated and local and federal authorities were there.

“The entire church is on fire,” Swanson said. “This is a dynamic scene.”

He said authorities would release more details later.

“There’s a lot of things that are happening that we are not able to communicate just because of the work that needs to be done,” Swanson said.

The church, circled by a parking lot and a large lawn, is located near residential areas and a Jehovah’s Witness church in Grand Blanc. The community of roughly 8,000 people is just outside Flint.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said in a statement that her heart is breaking for the Grand Blanc community. “Violence anywhere especially in a place of worship, is unacceptable,” she said.

The shooting occurred the morning after Russell M. Nelson, the oldest-ever president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, died at 101. The next president of the faith, known widely as the Mormon church, is expected to be Dallin H. Oaks, per church protocol.