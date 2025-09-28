1 person dead and 9 injured in shooting at Michigan church, police say

Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Via AP news wire
Sunday 28 September 2025 13:09 EDT
Church Shooting Michigan
Church Shooting Michigan

Police say one person was killed and nine injured in a shooting at a Mormon church in Michigan.

The shooting happened Sunday at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Grand Blanc, about 50 miles north of Detroit.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.

GRAND BLANC, Mich. (AP) — Multiple people have been shot at a Mormon church in Michigan and the shooter is down, police said Sunday.

The shooting occurred at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Grand Blanc, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) north of Detroit, local police said in a social media post. The church was on fire.

Police said there is no ongoing threat to the public. Authorities have not released details on the victims' conditions.

Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson said the area had been evacuated and local and federal authorities were there.

“The entire church is on fire,” Swanson said. “This is a dynamic scene.”

He said authorities would release more details later.

“There’s a lot of things that are happening that we are not able to communicate just because of the work that needs to be done,” Swanson said.

The church, circled by a parking lot and a large lawn, is located near residential areas and a Jehovah’s Witness church in Grand Blanc. The community of roughly 8,000 people is just outside Flint.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said in a statement that her heart is breaking for the Grand Blanc community. “Violence anywhere especially in a place of worship, is unacceptable,” she said.

The shooting occurred the morning after Russell M. Nelson, the oldest-ever president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, died at 101. The next president of the faith, known widely as the Mormon church, is expected to be Dallin H. Oaks, per church protocol.

