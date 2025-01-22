Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

New Michigan law requires destruction of guns turned in during community buybacks

State police in Michigan will be required to destroy guns collected during community buybacks

Via AP news wire
Wednesday 22 January 2025 15:18 EST
State police in Michigan will be required to destroy guns collected during community buybacks, under legislation signed into law Wednesday by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

State police in 2024 acknowledged that a previous disposal method destroyed only the frame or receiver of the firearm. A private company was recycling and selling the other parts, The New York Times reported.

State police last March announced that they would destroy entire guns. Now that policy has been written into law.

"Our current practice of destroying all parts of the firearm will remain the standard now and for the future,” said Col. James Grady II, director of the state police.

The Rev. Chris Yaw of St. David’s Episcopal Church in Southfield said gun destruction through buybacks is what “Michiganders want and expect.”

Yaw's church in suburban Detroit has collected hundreds of guns in exchange for gift cards to area stores. He said the line of cars was 2 miles (3.2 kilometers) long during an event in 2022.

