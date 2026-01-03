Ireland's Micheál Martin will visit China in the first trip by an Irish leader in 14 years

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ireland's Prime Minister Micheál Martin will visit China from Sunday and meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping in the first visit by an Irish leader in 14 years, the Chinese Foreign Ministry announced Saturday.

Beijing has been strengthening ties with individual members of the European Union despite tensions with the EU bloc over tariffs and human rights issues. In late 2025, French President Emmanuel Macron and Spanish King Felipe VI met with Xi in separate trips to China.

During his five-day trip, Martin will also meet with Chinese Premier Li Qiang, who had invited him, and Zhao Leji, chairperson of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress, the ministry said in a statement. Besides Beijing, he will travel to Shanghai, it added.

Through the visit, the ministry said, China is ready to work with Ireland to expand cooperation and foster China-EU relations.

In December, China imposed up to 42.7% of provisional tariffs on dairy products including milk and cheese imported from the EU. China had initiated other probes into European brandy and pork imports as countermeasures for the EU’s tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles.

Beginning Sunday, China will separately host South Korean President Lee Jae Myung for four days. During his stay, he will meet with Xi, their second meeting in just two months.

Lee's trip came at a time of rising Sino-Japan tensions, after Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi in November said that her country’s military could get involved if China were to take action against Taiwan, which Beijing claims as its sovereign territory.

Last week, China conducted large-scale military drills around the island for two days to warn against what it called separatist and “external interference” forces.

Ahead of his trip, Lee said that South Korea consistently respects the “One China” policy when it comes to Taiwan during an interview with China’s state broadcaster CCTV.