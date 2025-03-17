Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Antonio says he came 'close to dying' in car crash that left the West Ham striker with shattered leg

West Ham striker Michail Antonio is “100%” confident he will play again as he recovers from a car crash that left him with a “completely shattered” leg and a realization “how close I was to dying.”

Via AP news wire
Monday 17 March 2025 07:13 EDT
Soccer West Ham Antonio Injury
Soccer West Ham Antonio Injury (Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

West Ham striker Michail Antonio is “100%” confident he will play again as he recovers from a car crash that left him with a “completely shattered” leg and a realization “how close I was to dying.”

Antonio crashed his Ferrari into a tree just outside London on a wet and windy day on Dec. 7.

In an interview with the BBC, the Jamaica international said he broke his femur bone in four places and required an operation where surgeons “put a pole in my thigh with four bolts.”

Antonio, who turns 35 this month, recently went to see the remains of his car at a scrapyard. He said: “It gave me a weird feeling in my stomach. It just made me realize how close I was to dying.”

He has been told his rehabilitation will take “between six-to-12 months” before his leg heals properly, and feels he is “already two-to-three months ahead of where I should be."

“Yes, 100%. I will play again,” he said.

“The most difficult part is that I almost wasn’t there for my children,” added Antonio, who has six kids. “It’s just made me happy, positive about life, because I’ve got another chance at life.”

Antonio has made more than 300 appearances for West Ham since joining from Nottingham Forest in 2015, and played in all 14 games this season before the incident.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in