Michaels craft store advertising shows no mercy for Joann closures

Michaels is threading insult into injury for Joann customers as the beloved fabrics and craft retailer prepares to close its doors for good.

"Welcome JOANN Customers. We’ve got your go-to essentials & so much more!" a savage message atop rivals Michaels’ website read Wednesday.

The greeting comes as Joann, formerly known as Jo-Ann Fabrics, is in the midst of closing all of its 800 stores in 49 states after filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in January.

This was the second time in less than a year that Joann, which focuses on quilting and sewing, filed for bankruptcy amid financial troubles and declining market share even with the popularity of crafting videos on social media.

Joann has not responded to Michaels’ message to customers.

open image in gallery Michaels welcomed Joann customers to its website Wednesday in a savage post as rival Joann will close all of its 800 stores by the end of May. ( Getty Images )

Instead, a message at the top of the Joann website warns customers to beware of fake Joann websites.

“As of Wednesday, March 5th, purchases on JOANN.com have been disabled,” the notice reads. “There are no other authorized JOANN shopping websites. Please see your local store for all your crafting needs. Inventory varies by location.”

The Independent has contacted representatives for Michaels for comment. The Independent could not reach Joann officials.

After Joann announced store closures in February, a Numerator survey of 500 Joann shoppers found that 74 percent would likely switch to other chain craft stores like Michaels or Hobby Lobby. Others planned to shop online (44 percent), at mass retailers like Walmart or Target (39 percent), local or independent stores (24 percent, or dollar/discount stores (23 percent ).

open image in gallery Joann, formerly known as Jo-Ann Fabrics, recently filed for bankruptcy for the second time in less than a year. ( Getty Images )

Michaels, with over 1,200 stores across North America, is well-positioned to needle its way into the hearts of Joann’s loyal customers.

More than 500 Joann locations are finishing 50-80 percent off, going-out-of-business sales and will close by the end of May.

In addition to crafting supplies, some Joann locations are also selling fixtures, furniture and equipment, including laser cutters, quilting and sewing machines and rolling racks.