Formula 1: How to watch the Miami Grand Prix on TV and what to know

Here's a guide that tells you what you need to know about Sunday's Miami F1 Grand Prix. It's the sixth round of the 2025 Formula 1 season.

How to watch the Miami Grand Prix on TV

— In the U.S., ESPN.

— Other countries are listed here.

What is the Miami GP schedule?

— Friday: First practice and qualifying for the sprint race.

— Saturday: Sprint race and qualifying for the Grand Prix.

— Sunday: Miami Grand Prix, 57 laps of the 5.4-kilometer (3.4-mile) Miami International Autodrome. Starts at 4 p.m. ET (2000 GMT)

Where is the Miami Grand Prix taking place?

The Miami International Autodrome brings a Florida party vibe to F1 with yachts set up on a mock harbor trackside as VIP viewing platforms. It's the fourth time F1 has visited the temporary track which loops around Hard Rock Stadium. Overtaking can be difficult and barriers close to the track punish mistakes. Max Verstappen won the first two races in Miami but last year there was a statement win for Lando Norris and McLaren. Heat and tire wear could favor McLaren again this year.

What happened in the last race?

Oscar Piastri won the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix to become the first Australian to lead the F1 standings since 2010. The key moment was at the first corner when Piastri challenged Verstappen for the lead and the Dutch driver went off track and rejoined in front. Verstappen was given a penalty and lost the lead at his pit stop. McLaren remains the top team on all-round pace. Red Bull, Ferrari and McLaren have all challenged for wins on different tracks but haven't adapted well when conditions don't suit their cars.

What do I need to know about F1 so far?

Get caught up:

Key stats at Miami

3 — Oscar Piastri is aiming for his third win in a row. The last Australian driver to achieve that feat in F1 was Alan Jones in 1981.

0/3 — None of Miami's three Grand Prix races so far have been won by the driver who started on pole position. Norris won last year from fifth on the grid.

77 — McLaren's lead in the constructors' championship over Mercedes, the only other team with even half of McLaren's 188-point haul.

What they're saying

“I want to be leading (the championship) after round 24, not round five.” — Oscar Piastri.

“You can’t share your opinion because it’s not appreciated, apparently, or people can’t handle the full truth.” — Max Verstappen refuses to discuss his crucial penalty at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

“We just need a better car.” — Ferrari's Charles Leclerc after finishing third in Saudi Arabia.

