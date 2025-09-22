Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Trump latest
Gabrielle rapidly intensifies into a Category 3 hurricane in the Atlantic, is staying away from land

Gabrielle has strengthened into a major hurricane in the Atlantic Ocean but was forecast to remain far from land

Via AP news wire
Monday 22 September 2025 08:56 EDT
Tropical Weather (NOAA)

Gabrielle strengthened into a major hurricane in the Atlantic Ocean on Monday but was forecast to remain far from land.

The Miami-based National Hurricane Center said Gabrielle's maximum sustained winds increased to 120 mph (191 kph), making it a dangerous Category 3 hurricane.

The storm was located about 195 miles (314 kilometers) southeast of Bermuda.

Gabrielle had become a Category 1 hurricane on Sunday southeast of Bermuda before it underwent intensification in warm Atlantic waters. The storm's path was taking it east of Bermuda.

Swells from the storm reached Bermuda on Sunday and were impacting the U.S. East Coast, from North Carolina northward to Canada's Atlantic coast.

Forecasters said the swells were likely to cause “life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.”

