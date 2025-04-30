Florida seeks to enforce a law making it a crime for people in the US illegally to enter the state

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Florida's attorney general on Wednesday appealed a federal judge's injunction that temporarily stops authorities from enforcing a new state law making it a misdemeanor for people who came to the U.S. illegally to enter Florida by eluding immigration officials.

State Attorney General James Uthmeier and local prosecutors also asked U.S. District Judge Kathleen Williams in Miami to put her injunction on hold while the order is appealed to the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals in Atlanta.

In her ruling on Tuesday, the judge specified that her order applied to all of the state’s local law enforcement agencies, despite a recent letter to the contrary from Uthmeier. The judge also set a hearing in May to determine if Uthmeier should be held in contempt for sending the letter to law enforcement agencies in Florida.

The judge had issued a 14-day temporary restraining order on April 4, shortly after a lawsuit challenging the law was filed by the Florida Immigrant Coalition and other groups with support from the American Civil Liberties Union. Williams extended the order another 11 days after learning the Florida Highway Patrol had arrested more than a dozen people, including a U.S. citizen. The lawsuit claims the new law violates the Supremacy Clause of the U.S. Constitution by encroaching on federal duties.

After Williams issued her extension April 18, Uthmeier sent a memo to state and local law enforcement officers telling them to refrain from enforcing the law, even though he disagreed with the injuction. But five days later, he sent another memo saying that the judge was legally wrong and that he couldn’t prevent local police officers and deputies from enforcing the law.