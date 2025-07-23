Miami Dolphins' Bayron Matos airlifted to hospital after training camp injury
Miami Dolphins offensive lineman Bayron Matos suffered an undisclosed injury at the end of Wednesday’s practice and was flown to a hospital on a helicopter for evaluation
The injury happened in the final minutes of Day 1 of the Dolphins' training camp. Matos, a second-year offensive tackle, was airlifted in stable condition, the team said.
The Dolphins did not release information on the injury.
Matos, 24, played college at South Florida.
