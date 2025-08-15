Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Playboy is moving its headquarters to Miami Beach and opening a new club

Playboy has announced plans to move its global headquarters from Los Angeles to Miami Beach

Via AP news wire
Friday 15 August 2025 15:51 EDT

Playboy plans to relocate its global headquarters from Los Angeles to Miami Beach and open a Playboy club there.

The Miami Beach headquarters at the top of a luxury office building will include studios to support Playboy's “growing creator network” and the club will have a restaurant as well as a members-only section inspired by the Playboy Mansion in Los Angeles, the company said Thursday in a statement.

“Miami Beach is among the most dynamic and culturally influential cities in the country, making it the ideal home for Playboy’s next chapter,” Ben Kohn, CEO of Playboy Inc., said in the statement.

The first Playboy Magazine was published in 1953, featuring Marilyn Monroe on the cover and in a “Sweetheart of the Month” color nude photo inside.

The first Playboy Club opened in 1960 in Chicago, which was the headquarters of the company at the time, and the company opened up clubs around the world.

In 2020, Playboy ceased publishing its monthly print magazine, sticking instead with online content.

