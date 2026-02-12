Barbados' prime minister clinches a third term in office after a clean sweep at the polls

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley has clinched a third consecutive term in office after her party secured all 30 seats of Parliament in this week's general election, according to an announcement Thursday by state-owned media.

Mottley was challenged by Ralph Thorne of the main opposition Democratic Labor Party during Wednesday’s election. CBC News Barbados noted that Mottley’s Barbados Labor Party was the only one to secure any seats in Parliament, the third time it has done so.

“We did not come simply to hold office. We have come to make Barbados better, and to make your lives better,” Mottley said in an overnight victory speech.

She promised to make progress as promised in sectors including healthcare, public safety and transportation.

“We do not turn our eyes away from the concerns of our constituents,” Mottley said to a cheering crowd.

Mottley is known for spearheading a plan on climate disaster financing that would make more funds available from international lenders to developing nations.

Under Mottley, Barbados also cut ties with Queen Elizabeth II in November 2021 and ceased to be a constitutional monarchy.

Mottley said she expects that her Cabinet would be sworn in on Monday and that Parliament would reopen by the end of next week.