Supreme Court blocks Mexico’s $10 billion lawsuit alleging US gunmakers have fueled cartel violence
The U.S. Supreme Court is tossing out a $10 billion lawsuit Mexico filed against top firearm manufacturers alleging the companies have fueled cartel gun violence
The Supreme Court on Thursday blocked a $10 billion lawsuit Mexico filed against top firearm manufacturers in the U.S. alleging the companies’ business practices have fueled tremendous cartel violence and bloodshed.
The unanimous ruling tossed out the case under U.S. laws that largely shield gunmakers from liability when their firearms are used in crime.
Big-name manufacturers like Smith & Wesson had appealed to the justices after a lower court let the suit go forward under an exception for situations in which the companies themselves are accused of violating the law.
Mexico had asked the justices to let the case play out, saying it was still in its early stages.