Small plane crashes in central Mexico, killing at least 7 people, officials say

A small plane crashed in central Mexico while trying to make an emergency landing Monday, killing at least seven people, Mexico State Civil Protection Coordinator Adrián Hernández said

Via AP news wire
Monday 15 December 2025 18:23 EST

A small plane crashed in central Mexico while trying to make an emergency landing Monday, killing at least seven people, Mexico State Civil Protection Coordinator Adrián Hernández said.

The accident took place in San Mateo Atenco, an industrial area three miles (5 kilometers) from the Toluca airport, about 31 miles (50 kilometers) west of Mexico City. The plane had taken off from Acapulco, along Mexico’s Pacific coast.

Hernández said the private jet had registered eight passengers and two crew, but hours after the crash only seven bodies had been recovered.

He said the plane had apparently tried to land on a soccer field but hit the metal roof of a nearby business, starting a large fire. The crash is under investigation.

San Mateo Atenco Mayor Ana Muñiz told Milenio Television that the fire forced the evacuation of some 130 people in the area.

