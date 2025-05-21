Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

AP PHOTOS: Tigers, jaguars and elephants are the latest to flee Mexico’s cartel violence

Y. Flix Mrquez
Tuesday 20 May 2025 23:24 EDT

A pack of veterinarians clambered over hefty metal crates on Tuesday morning, loading them one by one onto a fleet of semi-trucks. Among the cargo: tigers, monkeys, jaguars, elephants and lions – all fleeing the latest wave of cartel violence eclipsing the northern Mexican city of Culiacan.

For years, exotic pets of cartel members and circus animals have been living in a small animal refuge on the outskirts of Sinaloa’s capital. However, a bloody power struggle erupted last year between rival Sinaloa cartel factions, plunging the region into unprecedented violence and leaving the leaders of the Ostok Sanctuary reeling from armed attacks, constant death threats and a cutoff from essential supplies needed to keep their 700 animals alive.

_____

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

