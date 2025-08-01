Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Next article

Tropical Storm Gil expected to become a hurricane in the eastern Pacific but won't threaten land

Forecasters say Tropical Storm Gil is expected to become a hurricane in the eastern Pacific Ocean on Friday

Via AP news wire
Friday 01 August 2025 05:15 EDT
Tropical Weather
Tropical Weather (NOAA)

Tropical Storm Gil was expected to become a hurricane in the eastern Pacific Ocean on Friday but wasn't expected to threaten land, forecasters said.

The Miami-based U.S. National Hurricane Center said the storm is about 870 miles (1,400 kilometers) southwest of the Baja California peninsula of Mexico.

Gil had maximum sustained winds of 65 mph (100 kph) and was moving west-northwest at 16 mph (26 kph).

There were no coastal watches or warnings in effect. The storm is expected to keep traveling to the west-northwest in the coming days, as well as speed up as it crosses over the ocean.

Gil is strengthening during a busy period for storms in the eastern Pacific.

Tropical Storm Iona is churning westward in the ocean, about 1,190 miles (1,915 kilometers) west-southwest of Honolulu with maximum sustained winds of 45 mph. It was earlier a hurricane but has since weakened. It isn't threatening land.

And other storms could develop in the coming days in the eastern Pacific, forecasters said.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in