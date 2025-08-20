Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Mexico City mayor says police arrest 13 in connection with killings of her staffers

Mexico City Mayor Clara Brugada says police have arrested 13 people allegedly involved in killing two of her staff members in May

Via AP news wire
Wednesday 20 August 2025 17:02 EDT

Mexico City Mayor Clara Brugada said Wednesday that 13 people allegedly involved in killing two members of her staff in May have been arrested.

Brugada promised more details at a news conference scheduled for later Wednesday, but said three of those arrested allegedly were directly involved in the killings and the others allegedly had roles in the logistics.

Brugada’s personal secretary, Ximena Guzmán, and an adviser, José Muñoz, were shot dead in Guzmán’s car on a Mexico City street in broad daylight on May 20.

