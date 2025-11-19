Chinese drug trafficking suspect handed to the US by Mexico pleads not guilty in NYC

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Chinese drug trafficking suspect who escaped custody in Mexico only to be recaptured in Cuba has been turned over to the U.S. to face charges he trafficked large quantities of cocaine and fentanyl into the country.

Zhi Dong Zhang, also known as “Brother Wang" among other aliases, pleaded not guilty to the charges at his arraignment Wednesday in Brooklyn federal court. His lawyer declined to comment following the court appearance.

Federal officials say Zhang ran a vast drug trafficking and money laundering operation that imported thousands of kilograms (pounds) of narcotics into the United States and other countries.

“The defendant stands accused of running a global enterprise that pumped massive quantities of cocaine, fentanyl, and methamphetamine into our communities and laundered millions in narcotics proceeds,” U.S. Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche said in a statement. “His return to the United States is a major step in dismantling a network that has fueled addiction, violence, and death."

Zhang's criminal organization operated out of Mexico going back at least to 2016 and laundered its drug proceeds through shell companies created in the U.S. using false social security numbers and other fraudulent documents, according to federal prosecutors.

Officials identified more than 100 shell companies tied to Zhang’s organization that were used to launder at least $77 million in narcotics proceeds, they said.

Mexican authorities captured Zhang in Mexico City in October 2024 at the request of the U.S. government, but a judge granted him house arrest and he escaped the home where he was being held under military guard. Prosecutors say in court filings that he was eventually recaptured in Cuba and sent to the U.S. by Mexican authorities on Oct. 23.

Zhang, who has been detained until his next court date in January, also faces a related set of federal charges in Georgia.

Government documents filed in that case describe a cocaine and fentanyl trafficking network with hubs in the Atlanta and Los Angeles metro areas. Millions of dollars from the drug sales were allegedly collected at stash houses in Georgia and California and deposited into accounts that Zhang could then access from Mexico, the documents said.