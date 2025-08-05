Photos of Mexican ranchers struggling to adapt as screwworm ravages their cattle exports to the US

The U.S. has suspended live cattle imports from Mexico due to concerns about the New World Screwworm, a flesh-eating parasite found in southern Mexico. This suspension has severely impacted ranchers like Martín Ibarra Vargas in Sonora, who are already struggling with drought. The U.S. Department of Agriculture calls the screwworm a “devastating pest” and is taking measures to prevent its spread.
Thank you for registering
Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in