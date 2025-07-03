Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Julio César Chávez Jr.’s boxing career in photos, amid arrest by US immigration agents

The Associated Press
Thursday 03 July 2025 18:47 EDT

Famed Mexican boxer Julio César Chávez Jr. has been arrested and will be deported to Mexico, where he faces organized crime charges, federal officials said.

Here's a look at the high and lows of the career of the boxing legend’s son.

Before his bout with Jake Paul on June 28, Chávez had fought just once since 2021, having fallen to innumerable lows during a lengthy boxing career conducted in the shadow of his father, Julio César Chávez, one of the most beloved athletes in Mexican history and a member of the International Boxing Hall of Fame who won championships in several weight classes.

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

