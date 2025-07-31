Guatemalan town struggles to recover after border shootout

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Nearly two months after Mexican police crossed the border into this Guatemalan town in pursuit of alleged criminals, La Mesilla hasn’t fully recovered.

Like many remote border towns, it lives from commerce — legal and illegal — but locals say things still haven’t returned to normal since Mexican state police drove armored vehicles into the downtown and engaged in a daytime shootout in June.

On Wednesday, more than 600 Guatemalan police and soldiers carried out nearly two dozen raids in the surrounding areas, but managed to seize only two guns without making an arrest, according to the Interior Ministry.

A criminal organization tied to Mexico’s powerful Jalisco New Generation Cartel controls the area, making locals reluctant to talk.

A man who sells clothing in La Mesilla said that when he saw the shootout, he used the border much like the criminals do.

“I ran, left everything; it didn’t matter, I ran to the Mexican side,” he said. “We were afraid. When we saw that everything was alright, we returned, we grabbed everything and left.”

That’s similar to what led to the shootout on La Mesilla’s main drag steps from the border. Mexican police chased suspects they had engaged with in Mexico who fled into Guatemala.

“People want to forget what happened, but there’s still fear,” the young man said.

The incident was similar to another border escape a year earlier when hundreds of Mexican citizens fled into Guatemala to escape the violence sparked by the competition to control border crossings between the Jalisco and Sinaloa cartels. Some of those Mexicans spent months in Guatemala as refugees.

The cartels want to control the crossing of drugs, migrants and guns.

Another vendor said sales still hadn’t returned to normal. “That Sunday (of the shootout) was the market day, there were a lot of people,” he said. “Today we feel safer because there are more police, but sales haven’t recovered.”

The organization that authorities targeted Wednesday had been led by a father-son duo, who were both killed previously in a clash with Mexican police.

Guatemala’s Interior Ministry said Wednesday’s operation was carried out in coordination with Mexico to attempt to keep the targets from escaping across the border. It was unknown where they had gone.

Lusvin López, chief of the National Civil Police antidrug unit, said Wednesday’s operation was in response the shootout in June. The United States government also provided support, according to the Interior Ministry, which didn’t provide details.