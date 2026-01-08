Washington Metropolitan Police officer dies from injuries suffered while helping stranded motorist

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Washington, D.C. Metropolitan Police Officer struck by a car last month while helping a stranded motorist has died from his injuries, the department announced Thursday.

Terry Bennett, 32, had been hospitalized since December 23 when he was struck by a passing vehicle as he helped a motorist who ran out of gas. The driver who hit him remained at the scene. No charges have been filed but the incident remains under investigation, an MPD spokesman said.

Bennett’s death comes at a challenging time for the district’s police department, which President Donald Trump took over for a month last year as part of what the administration has called a crime fighting mission. The police force has come under scrutiny for cooperating with federal agents, including immigration enforcement officers, and its police chief recently stepped down.

“The men and women of the Metropolitan Police Department stand shoulder to shoulder with Officer Bennett’s family and friends as they process this unimaginable loss,” Interim Police Chief Jeffery Carroll said in a statement. “Officer Bennett was a model officer, a born and raised Washingtonian who wanted to make a positive impact on his community, dedicating himself to bettering the lives of young people. This loss is devastating for both our department and our city. I ask that all Washingtonians reflect on Officer Bennett’s sacrifice and keep his family in their thoughts and prayers.”

Bennett, who is survived by his wife and son, was the son of a former MPD officer. He joined the department in February 2018.

Mayor Muriel Bowser praised Bennett and said he lost his life doing “what he was known to do — helping and caring for the people around him.” She said the officer was deeply committed to the community. Before joining the department, he served at his alma mater, Ballou Senior High School, first as an associate dean and more recently as the assistant head coach and defensive coordinator for the Ballou football team. “Through his coaching, mentorship, and public service, he impacted the lives of countless students and Washingtonians and he leaves behind a legacy of love and courage,” she said.

Bowser offered her prayers to the officer, his family and fellow officers.

Hundreds of MPD officers, U.S. Park Police, U.S. Capitol Police and members of the National Guard lined North Capitol Street Thursday as his body was moved the four miles from the MedStar Washington Hospital Center to the D.C. Medical Examiner.

Bennett is the 127th line of duty death in the department’s 164-year history and the first since 2024.