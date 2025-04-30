Conservative activist Robby Starbuck sues Meta over AI responses about him

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Conservative activist Robby Starbuck has filed a defamation lawsuit against Meta alleging that the social media giant's artificial intelligence chatbot spread false statements about him, including that he participated in the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Starbuck, known for targeting corporate DEI programs, said he discovered the claims made by Meta's AI in August 2024, when he was going after “woke DEI” policies at motorcycle maker Harley-Davidson.

“One dealership was unhappy with me and they posted a screenshot from Meta’s AI in an effort to attack me,” he said in a post on X. “This screenshot was filled with lies. I couldn’t believe it was real so I checked myself. It was even worse when I checked.”

Since then, he said he has “faced a steady stream of false accusations that are deeply damaging to my character and the safety of my family.”

The political commentator said he was in Tennessee during the Jan. 6 riot. The suit, filed in Delaware Superior Court on Tuesday, seeks more than $5 million in damages.

In an emailed statement, a spokesperson for Meta said that “as part of our continuous effort to improve our models, we have already released updates and will continue to do so.”

Starbuck's lawsuit joins the ranks of several other similar cases in which people have sued AI platforms over information provided by chatbots. In 2023, a conservative radio host in Georgia filed a defamation suit against OpenAI alleging ChatGPT provided false information by saying he defrauded and embezzled funds from the Second Amendment Foundation, a gun-rights group.

When Starbuck discovered the claims made by Meta's AI, he tried to alert the company about the error and enlist its help to address the problem. The complaint said Starbuck contacted Meta’s managing executives and legal counsel, and even asked its AI about what should be done to address the allegedly false outputs.

According to the lawsuit, he then asked Meta to "retract the false information, investigate the cause of the error, implement safeguards and quality control processes to prevent similar harm in the future, and communicate transparently with all Meta AI users about what would be done.”

The filing alleges that Meta was unwilling to make those changes or “take meaningful responsibility for its conduct.”

“Instead, it allowed its AI to spread false information about Mr. Starbuck for months after being put on notice of the falsity, at which time it ‘fixed’ the problem by wiping Mr. Starbuck’s name from its written responses altogether,” the suit said.

Joel Kaplan, Meta's chief global affairs officer, responded to a video Starbuck posted to X outlining the lawsuit and called the situation “unacceptable.”

“This is clearly not how our AI should operate," Kaplan said on X. "We’re sorry for the results it shared about you and that the fix we put in place didn’t address the underlying problem.”

Kaplan said he is working with Meta's product team to “understand how this happened and explore potential solutions.”

Starbuck said that in addition to falsely saying he participated in the the riot at the U.S. Capitol, Meta AI also falsely claimed he engaged in Holocaust denial, and said he pleaded guilty to a crime despite never having been “arrested or charged with a single crime in his life.”

Meta later “blacklisted” Starbuck's name, he said, adding that the move did not solve the problem because Meta includes his name in news stories, which allows users to then ask for more information about him.

“While I’m the target today, a candidate you like could be the next target, and lies from Meta’s AI could flip votes that decide the election,” Starbuck said on X. “You could be the next target too.”