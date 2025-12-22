Mercedes-Benz agrees to pay $149.6 million to settle multistate emissions allegations

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Mercedes-Benz USA and parent company Daimer AG have agreed to pay $149.6 million to settle allegations that the automaker secretly installed devices in hundreds of thousands of vehicles to pass emission tests, a coalition of attorney generals announced Monday.

According to the coalition, between 2008 and 2016 the German automaker equipped more than 211,000 diesel passenger cars and vans with software devices that optimized emission controls during tests but reduced the controls during normal operations. The devices enabled vehicles to far exceed legal limits for nitrogen oxides, a pollutant that can cause respiratory illnesses and contributes to smog.

The states alleged that Mercedes installed the devices because it couldn’t reach design and performance goals such as fuel efficiency while complying with emissions standards. The automaker allegedly concealed the devices from state and federal regulators and the public while marketing the vehicles as “environmentally friendly” and compliant with emissions standards.

A spokesperson for the automaker had no immediate comment.

Daimler AG and Mercedes-Benz USA already agreed in 2020 to pay $1.5 billion to the U.S. government and California state regulators to resolve the emissions cheating allegations.

Fifty attorney generals, including the attorney generals of the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico, made up the coalition announced Monday. California was not part of the group.

The settlement calls for the automaker to pay the attorney generals $120 million with another $29 million payment suspended and potentially waived pending completion of a consumer relief program.

That effort will extend to the roughly 40,000 vehicles with the devices that hadn't been repaired or permanently removed from the road by Aug. 1, 2023. The owners of those vehicles would get $2,000 per vehicle if they install approved emissions modification software and an extended warranty.

The settlement also calls for Mercedes to comply with reporting requirements and refrain from any further unfair or deceptive marketing or sale of diesel vehicles.

Volkswagen also ended up paying $2.8 billion to settle a criminal case due to emissions cheating.