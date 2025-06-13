Men who stole $6 million golden toilet from English mansion sentenced to prison terms
Two men who stole a $6.4 million golden toilet from an English mansion have been sentenced to more than two years in prison
The 18-carat fully functioning toilet was on display as a piece of contemporary art at Blenheim Palace — the country mansion where British wartime leader Winston Churchill was born — when five burglars smashed a window and yanked it from its plumbing in a brazen early morning raid in September 2019. It was never recovered and was believed to have been chopped up and sold.
James Sheen, 40, a roofer who pleaded guilty to burglary, conspiracy and transferring criminal property was sentenced in Oxford Crown Court to four years in prison.
Michael Jones, 39, who worked for Sheen and was convicted of burglary at trial, was sentenced to two years and three months.
The toilet weighed just over 215 pounds (98 kilograms) and was worth more than its weight in gold. The value of the gold at the time was 2.8 million ($3.5 million), but it was insured for 4.7 million pounds (more than $6 million).