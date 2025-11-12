Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Mega Millions jackpot grows to $965 million for Friday’s drawing

The Mega Millions jackpot is growing to $965 million for Friday’s drawing, after lottery officials say no ticket matched all six numbers

The Associated Press
Wednesday 12 November 2025 07:37 EST
Mega Millions Jackpot
Mega Millions Jackpot (Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

The Mega Millions jackpot has grown to $965 million for Friday’s drawing, after no ticket matched all six numbers, according to lottery officials.

The numbers selected Tuesday night were: 10, 13, 40, 42 and 46, with the gold Mega Ball 1.

There were four Mega Millions jackpot wins earlier this year, but Friday’s drawing will be the 40th since the last win on June 27, a game record.

In September, two Powerball players in Missouri and Texas won a nearly $1.8 billion jackpot, one of the largest in the U.S. The current Mega Millions jackpot isn't among the top 10 U.S. lottery jackpots ever, but would be the eighth-largest for Mega Millions since the game began in 2002.

Tickets are $5 each and are sold in 45 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 290,472,336, but the odds of winning any Mega Millions prize are 1 in 23.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in