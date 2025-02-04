Medics attend to person who collapsed courtside at Spurs, Grizzlies game
Medics attended to a man who collapsed courtside before the San Antonio Spurs vs
Medics attended to a man who collapsed courtside Monday night before the San Antonio Spurs vs. Memphis Grizzlies game.
The two teams were preparing for the opening tip when everything stopped and attention went to the courtside seats.
Medics were working on the man on the floor as both teams were sent back to the locker rooms and the game was delayed.
The man was taken out of the arena on a stretcher after about seven minutes. There was no immediate update on his status.
The teams were expected to return to the court and go through another warmup period before the game would begin.
