Gavin And Stacey star Joanna Page says she was groped by TV show host

Gavin And Stacey actress Joanna Page has said she was “groped” by a TV show host after being warned about his behaviour.

The Welsh TV star, 48, recalled how a female producer told her he “could be very handsy” and is “probably going to start touching you” in her new book Lush!, according to the Times.

She told the newspaper: “Halfway through filming, he starts groping me.

“I hit his hands and said: ‘What do you think you’re bloody doing? Keep your f***ing hands to yourself! … Jesus, I feel like I’m in Bristol Zoo being mauled by the lions.’

“He stopped. It was bizarre, a female producer telling you this was going to happen, but it’s what you got used to.”

Asked why doesn’t she name him, she told the Times: “The legal people said: ‘Be careful!’”

Page is best known for playing Stacey in the hit sitcom Gavin And The Stacey, which aired its final episode last year and took home the comedy gong at the National Television Awards earlier this month.

The episode enjoyed huge overnight ratings of 12.3 million when it was shown on BBC One on Christmas Day.

She also co-hosted BBC podcast Off The Telly, with soap actress Natalie Cassidy, and has starred in films including From Hell (2001) and Love Actually (2003).

Page’s autobiography, Lush!: My Story – From Swansea To Stacey And Everything In Between, tracks her journey to stardom and goes on sale on September 25.