Presenter Holly Willoughby learns punishment after moped rider injured in collision

Willoughby drove her Mini Cooper without due care near her home in Richmond on August 28, court documents say

Press Association Reporter
Tuesday 02 December 2025 14:39 EST
The rider of the moped, a 43-year-old man, was taken to hospital after the collision
The rider of the moped, a 43-year-old man, was taken to hospital after the collision

TV presenter Holly Willoughby has been fined over £1,600 for driving without due care and attention after a collision left a moped rider injured.

The 44-year-old pleaded guilty by post to the charge at Lavender Hill Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, but was absent from the hearing.

Court documents state she drove her Mini Cooper without due care near her home in Richmond, south-west London, on August 28.

Willoughby was fined £1,653 alongside £130 in costs and a £661 victim surcharge and given six points on her licence, the Metropolitan Police said
Willoughby was fined £1,653 alongside £130 in costs and a £661 victim surcharge and given six points on her licence, the Metropolitan Police said

Police were called to Church Road, Barnes, following reports of the collision.

The rider of the moped, a 43-year-old man, was taken to hospital, and his injuries were assessed as neither life-threatening nor life-changing.

Willoughby was fined £1,653 alongside £130 in costs and a £661 victim surcharge and given six points on her licence, the Metropolitan Police said.

The presenter is best known for previously fronting ITV daytime show This Morning, which she left in October 2023, and Dancing On Ice.

