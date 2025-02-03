Holly Willoughby reveals major Dancing on Ice shake-up

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Holly Willoughby has revealed a major Dancing on Ice shake-up after a dramatic week on the rink.

During Sunday night’s show (2 February), the host announced that the skate-off would be re-integrated into the competition after it was removed from the programme in favour of using the public vote elimination.

Speaking to Charlie Brooks and Anton Ferdinand during the show, Willougby implied that they would have to battle it out to stay in the competition next week.

She said: “Listen, this is very important – I have an announcement to make.

“Next week things are going to change somewhat because the skate-off is back. That does change everything.”

Viewers were frustrated when the skate-off was initially removed from the show, with some complaining the show’s ending was “rushed” and abrupt when Sir Steve Redgrave was eliminated at the end of Sunday’s programme via public vote.

It’s been a dramatic week for the show after Vanessa Bauer pulled out of the ITV skating competition just hours before tonight’s live show.

The professional skater, 28, revealed in an Instagram post on Sunday afternoon (2 February) that she will no longer be able to perform with Love Island star Chris Taylor after tearing a ligament and suffering some sprains backstage before performing live last Sunday. Taylor is continuing in the competition, skating with Robin Johnstone.

open image in gallery Vanessa Bauer and Chris Taylor on ‘Dancing on Ice’ ( ITV )

“I'm here today with rather upsetting news,” the ITV star told her Instagram followers in a video. “I am unfortunately not going to be able to continue on Dancing on Ice with Chris.”

“That's really upsetting for me. I have trained Chris since October last year and it is always such an amazing achievement for myself to see someone else progress so much in a skill they've never done before.”

She went on to explain that she “had a little accident backstage last week on Dancing on Ice before the live show on Sunday” and “didn’t realise how bad it was” at the time.

However, an MRI scan later revealed that she had “a completely torn ligament, grade three sprain injury and a major grade two sprain injury”.

Taylor’s new partnership didn’t get off to a great start, though. During Sunday night’s show, Taylor fell while performing his first live dance with his new partner.

open image in gallery Sir Steve Redgrave was the third contestant to be voted off from ‘Dancing on Ice’ ( ITV via X/Twitter )

Reacting to the fall, Taylor said he was “gutted” as he wanted to do the routine justice since it was choreographed by his former partner.

“It’s nothing to do with the situation,” he said. “I just decked it. But we got up and did the rest.”

It comes after Josh Jones announced their exit due to an ankle injury on January 26 after performing just one couple’s skate with partner Tippy Packard.

Other eliminated stars so far include Chelsee Healey and Ferne McCann.