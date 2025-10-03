Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Paparazzi photographers have hidden outside playgrounds, attempted to use other children to lure Prince George into view and followed palace staff to get photos of the young royal, it has emerged.

Kensington Palace wrote a strongly-worded letter to newspapers, regulatory bodies and the international media today urging them to stop increasing “harassment” of the child and royal family.

British publications have been following privacy laws and ethical codes of conduct to refuse paparazzi shots offered to them but some publications abroad have not hesitated to publish them.

open image in gallery British newspapers have only published authorised photos of the young royal

Jason Knauf, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s communications secretary, wrote in the letter that royal aides are attempting to “protect Prince George and Princess Charlotte from harassment and surveillance”.

Although paparazzi routinely follow all members of the royal family, Prince George is believed to be their “number one target”.

“A line has been crossed and any further escalation in tactics would represent a very real security risk,” Mr Knauf said.

He recounted a “disturbing” incident last week where a photographer parked his rented car outside a children’s play area and attempted to hide until the prince arrived.

open image in gallery Photographers take pictures of The Duchess of Cambridge's parents outside the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital ( PA )

Mr Knauf wrote: “Already concealed by darkened windows, he took the added step of hanging sheets inside the vehicle and created a hide stocked with food and drinks to get him through a full day of surveillance, waiting in hope to capture images of Prince George.

“Police discovered him lying down in the boot of the vehicle attempting to shoot photos with a long lens through a small gap in his hide.”

The letter listed a number of similar incidents from recent months, including the use of long lenses to capture the Duchess of Cambridge playing with her son in private parks and “monitoring the movements” of Prince George, his nanny and other household staff.

open image in gallery Prince George has become the 'number one target' for international photographers, Kensington Palace said ( Chris Jackson, Pool Photo via AP )

The list included the following alleged incidents:

• used other children to draw Prince George into view around playgrounds;

• been found hiding on private property in fields and woodland locations around The Duke and Duchess's home in Norfolk;

• obscured themselves in sand dunes on a rural beach to take photos of Prince George playing with his grandmother;

• placed locations near the Middleton family home in Berkshire under steady surveillance

Friends and family have also been photographed visiting the royal residence and had their cars pursued when they left.

“The tactics being used are increasingly dangerous,” a spokesperson for Kensington Palace said.

“It is hoped that those who pay paparazzi photographers for their images of children will be able to better understand the distressing activity around a two-year-old boy that their money is fuelling.

“We also feel that the readers who enjoy the publications…understand the tactics deployed to obtain these photos.”