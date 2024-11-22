Mishal Husain to leave BBC Radio 4 Today programme after 11 years, reports say

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

BBC presenter Mishal Husain is reportedly set to depart Radio 4’s Today programme after 11 years on air.

The journalist, who has worked at the BBC for more than 25 years, is believed to be stepping away from the broadcaster’s morning show in the new year.

It is thought that she will remain on air until January when she will then use the BBC’s long service perk, allowing her take five weeks of extra paid leave.

It is unclear whether she will return to the corporation after this but, according to The Times, BBC bosses are in talks to find a new role for her.

“After 11 years Mishal has reached the point where the 3.30am alarm call is no longer a welcome noise,” a source told The Times. “She is very highly thought of and there will be an extremely big effort to make sure that she’s accommodated well elsewhere.”

The bestselling author, who was paid up to £345,000 last year by the BBC, is understood to have been talking to bosses for about 18 months about her resignation.

The Independent has contacted the BBC for a comment.

open image in gallery Mishal Husain with Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak before their BBC Head-to-head debate ( PA )

Husain, 51, previously hinted at her exit earlier this year when she told The Sunday Times in June that she was “thinking about what is beyond Today” and was “wondering what the next act of my career might look like”.

The radio host began her career at the age of 18 as a city reporter in Islamabad and then gained work experience at the BBC producing several stints.

In 2013, she became the regular presenter for the BBC Radio 4’s Today programme with co-host John Humphrys.

She is also an occasional presenter on the BBC News at Six, the weekday edition of the BBC News at Ten and during major breaking news stories.

Her career, spanning across three decades has been recognised at the London Press Club where she was crowned Broadcaster of the Year in 2015.

Husain is the latest in a string of high profile departures for the broadcaster.

Earlier this week, Zoe Ball, 53, confirmed that she would be leaving her role as the host of Radio 2’s breakfast show after six “incredible” years in the job, with Scott Mills stepping in as the next presenter.

It is not known who could potentially replace Husain on the flagship morning show, though candidates are thought to include the BBC’s Europe editor, Katya Adler, 52, who is reportedly filling in for her while she is on leave.