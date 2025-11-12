TalkTV sacks Mike Graham over ‘vile’ social media post

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

TalkTV presenter Mike Graham has been dismissed from the station following his "repeated failure" to cooperate with an internal investigation into a controversial social media post.

The journalist had been off air from his breakfast show since October, when the Facebook post sparked a significant backlash.

Mr Graham apologised at the time, claiming the content was posted to his page "without my knowledge".

The contentious post reportedly juxtaposed an image of a Sir Winston Churchill statue with a Tube carriage, accompanied by the caption: "Compare and contrast. Tell me we’re not f***** by multicultural bollocks."

It continued: "Why are we surrounded by non-white people? Just f*** off…"

On Wednesday, Mr Graham, who presented the programme Morning Glory, announced the launch of The Mike Graham Show on YouTube, stating it was "time to move on to the next chapter".

Mike Graham announced the launch of The Mike Graham Show on YouTube ( PA Archive )

A statement from News UK, parent company of Talk, said: “An abhorrent and vile post appeared on Mike Graham’s Facebook page in October. Mike Graham said this was not posted by him and he agreed to cooperate with a company investigation, using an independent forensic firm.

“He later reneged on several opportunities to cooperate with the company investigation.

“We have been gravely concerned at his repeated failure to cooperate on such a serious matter and the decision has been taken that Mike Graham will not return to Talk.”

In his post, Graham said: “It is with a mix of fond memories and excitement that I share this update with you all.

“After an incredible journey as the presenter of Morning Glory on TalkTV my time at the station has come to an end – more on that in the coming days.

“It has been a truly enjoyable experience – a platform to engage in lively debate, connect with brilliant guests, and most importantly, to amplify the voices that matter most. Your voices.”

Graham said his YouTube channel will be a space where he can “continue to serve the public in the ways that have always driven me – holding politicians to account, highlighting injustices wherever they arise, and being a relentless voice for those who feel ignored or overlooked by the government”.